WHO advisory group calls for Covid boosters targeting XBB variants

The World Health Organization (WHO) Covid vaccine composition advisory group has recommended that vaccine makers drop the ancestral strain and switch to a monovalent (single-strain) vaccine that contains an XBB.1 descendant lineage such as XBB.1.5.



As of May 2023, XBB.1 descendent lineages predominate SARS-CoV-2 circulation globally.



The WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) said the current vaccines continue to provide substantial protection against severe illness and death, but new formulations are needed to protect against symptomatic disease.



They recommended a switch to a monovalent vaccine because the index virus no longer circulates in people, it prompts -- at best -- very low levels of antibodies against current strains, it reduces the concentration of the new target antigen, and it may induce immune imprinting.



"In order to improve protection, in particular against symptomatic disease, new formulations of Covid-19 vaccines should aim to induce antibody responses that neutralise XBB descendent lineages," the WHO TAG-CO-VAC said in a statement.



They noted that XBB descendant lineages, including XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16, are highly immune-evasive, with XBB.1.5 as one of the variants with the highest magnitude of immune escape from neutralising antibodies.



They acknowledged, however, that vaccine efficacy estimates against circulating strains are limited, with some studies showing efficacy similar to BA.5 and others showing reduced efficacy against XBB.1 lineages.