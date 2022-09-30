US rocked by another school shooting, 6 injured in California

Six people were injured in a mass shooting at a public school in California's Oakland city, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12.45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rudsdale Newcomer High School, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying on Thursday.

The victims were two students, a counselor, a security guard, and two people working at the school. The gunmen entered the school building to target specific people, and fired more than 30 rounds before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police linked the shooting to conflicts between groups and gangs within the city.