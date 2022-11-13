Telangana Ragging: Students assault junior, communal angle surfaces after video goes viral

Cyberabad police have booked 10 college students on an attempt to murder charges after they ragged a junior student, assaulted him, and forced him to utter religious slogans.

The incident, which occurred at IBS College in Shankarpally in Rangareddy district on November 1, came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

A case has been registered at Shankarpally police station against 10 students belonging to both communities. While five students have been arrested by the police, five others are still absconding.

According to the police, the 19-year-old victim was forced to utter religious slogans.