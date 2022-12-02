Lessons From Ghastly Murder Of Shraddha Walker

These applications/sites might even pop up with obscene images of females as advertisements on our Facebook pages or while checking emails or even visiting news websites. The deeper we delve the dirtier they get. These portals/apps, all portray women as commodities to be preyed upon. Only a few women’s organizations have taken note of these apps but without a concerted effort across the country, it is difficult to fight these app honchos.

Look at another news carried a couple of days back by INDIA TODAY that a boy from Kanpur (India) has threatened to cut a minor girl into pieces if she would reject his proposal for the marriage. The boy was later arrested.

Who disagrees now that “lust” without “ethics” is not a serious threat to humanity? If a sense of morality were ever present in the mind of Aftab Poonawalla, he would not at all have pulled the dagger to take Shraddha’s life. Was it a crime for a female to implore the male partner to marry her after having lived together for over four years? It is understood that Shraddha’s insistence on marriage literally touched Poonawalla’s raw nerve. The way girl’s body was chopped and put into a freezer and then thrown away part by part takes a great deal of courage, which Aftab did with all care and ease. Nothing is more abominable than the fact Arfat has no “regret” in killing Shraddha. In the meantime, he rather showed his beastly audacity to entice many other girls into such relationship. What is so disquieting is his “targets” were all Hindu girls. This clearly show his ulterior motive, maybe driven by wrong conviction and ambition.