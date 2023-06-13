Three held for threatening to behead woman for buying liquor in UP district

The men warned her of "consequences", if she tried to do it again. A passerby who shot the video, later uploaded the two-minute clip online.



In the video, one of the men could be heard saying in a threatening tone, "Why are you buying alcohol here, you do not know me, I have been to prison many times. I will behead you right now."



The other two soon joined in and let the woman go after giving her a "warning".

DSP, Muzaffarnagar, Vikram Ayush, said, "The incident took place on Sunday evening. Taking cognisance of the matter, the three men have been arrested. They will be produced before the magistrate soon."