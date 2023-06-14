Wrestlers case: Delhi Police to soon submit report in court

"The investigating officer will now conclude the necessary procedures and submit the reports to the Rouse Avenue Court," said the official.

In April, Delhi Police registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, based on sexual harassment allegations. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.



The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.