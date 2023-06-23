Asiya-Neelofar case: 2 Kashmiri doctors terminated for manipulating post-mortem reports

"Had Nighat done the wrong under duress she had an opportunity to reveal the truth during the CBI interview. She negated any theory of duress. She admitted to the wrongs only after CBI confronted her with incontrovertible scientific forensic evidence that the body fluids did not belong to the deceased.



"Nighat on being cornered with unimpeachable evidence of her falsehood, resorted to another round of falsehood that the vaginal fluid belonged to her and the spermatozoa to her husband. The CBI did another round of complex, time taking and expensive DNA test only to find that she is lying," the sources said.



About the involvement of Bilal Ahmad, sources said: "Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal maliciously prepared post-mortem reports incorporating false elements to support the false theory of rape and murder that had come to be mischievously floated and propagated by the Pakistan proxies within the terrorist-secessionist networks.



"The falsehood of such bogus post-mortem reports came to fore and was conclusively proved on the basis of the findings of AIIMS/CFSL, New Delhi that the victims had died due to ante-mortem drowning," they added.



According to sources, Bilal Ahmad had wrongly mentioned the lacerated wound on the frontal portion of Asiya's head as an incised wound. He also falsely opined on the cause of death as hemorrhagic shock and bleeding from multiple injuries in case of Asiya and neurogenic shock in case of Neelofar. "CBI exposed this falsehood with the help of incontrovertible forensic evidence that found the death to be asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem drowning in both the cases."