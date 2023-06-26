Two crore fake ration cards cancelled in Bengal

The West Bengal Food & Supplies Department has claimed to have cancelled some two crore fake ration cards since a drive to link Aadhar Cards to ration cards started in the state.

Department sources have said that when digital ration cards were introduced, the total number of cardholders was around 10.5 crore.

“However, following the instruction linking Aadhaar Cards with ration cards, several fake ration cards like one person having more than one card in the name of deceased persons were detected and subsequently cancelled. Currently the total number of cards in the state stand at 8.5 crore,” a Department official said.

Initiallly, the state government and theruling Trinamool Congress were opposed to linking of the cards.