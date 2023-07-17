Electricians Arrested for deliberately giving Electric Shocks to Girl Students in Andhra

In a shocking incident, two electricians in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada were found to be deliberately giving repeated electric shocks to three girl high school students sitting on steel benches in their class room "for fun", police said on Sunday.

Both have been arrested, police said.

One of the girls fainted after the incident in the Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village and the other two also fell sick. The students were taken to the hospital and released after the treatment on Saturday.