Gurugram: Hindu outfit files complaint against Chinese-Korean restaurants serving beef

"We filed a complaint with sufficient proof that beef is being served at these Chinese and Korean restaurants at South Point Mall, which has been submitted to the police. Cow slaughter is banned in Haryana and so is serving beef. The restaurants are not just serving it, but also in connivance with food bloggers promoting it through social media platforms. This will not be tolerated anymore," Bhardwaj, the complainant, said.

"We demand necessary action against these restaurants and the bloggers and a complete ban on serving any dish involving beef," he added.

"We have received a complaint that beef is being served in Chinese and Korean restaurants. A police team will soon reach the spot for further investigation. Whether beef is being served or not will be clear after a detailed probe," said Rajender Kumar, SHO of Sector-53 police station.

The restaurants, meanwhile denied the allegations.

"We don't serve any kind of beef at our restaurant," Kim, manager at the Bibimbab Down Premium Korean Restaurant. (IANS/SR)