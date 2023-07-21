Bihar doctor arrested from Gaya on rape charges

A doctor at a medical collage in Bihar's Gaya was arrested by Muzaffarpur police on Thursday on charges of raping a medical student.

The accused was identified as Dr Atul Shekher, a child specialist in Magadh Medical College, Gaya and high drama ensued for two hours as the police team from Muzaffarpur arrived to arrest him.

The victim had registered a complaint with Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur.