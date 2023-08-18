Nigerian drug peddler arrested in Hyderabad

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has arrested a Nigerian drug peddler and seized ecstasy pills.

TSNAB along with Film Nagar Police, Hyderabad City apprehended Nigerian national, Ogbaugu David Uka alias Pastor Davison alias Iwu, who was found in possession of psychotropic drug.

A total of 264 ecstasy pills worth Rs 10.56 lakhs were recovered from him. Two cell phones were also seized from him.

TSNAB director and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said that the accused residing in Bangalore was kingpin in drug supply in that city. He also has contacts with drug peddlers in Hyderabad and frequently travels to the city. Seven drug peddlers, arrested recently in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda Police Station and KPHB PS, were getting psychotropic drugs from the Nigerian and they were selling to the consumers in Hyderabad city.

The accused was posing to the general public as pastor and was serving as welfare chairman of the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.The main functions of association are to arrange bails and other legal assistance to the arrested drug offenders of Nigeria.

The 58-year-old was using fabricated identity cards with fake names to conceal his identity. He was also using a fake visa. The accused took SIM cards on the name of others and was using them for his criminal activities.

On credible information on August 16 when he came to Hyderabad city to supply ecstasy pills to his known peddlers, the sleuths of TSNAB along with Film Nagar Police apprehended him and seized 264 pills from his possession.