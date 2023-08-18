Woman found dead in Bhiwani

A 33-year-old woman was found murdered in front of her house in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the victim Deepak Kumari was alone in the house in Tigrana village when the incident occurred, her husband Kiranpal Singh was out for work.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhiwani, Varun Singla reached the spot and directed the crime scene and police to investigate the matter.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder charges, has been registered against an unknown murderer.