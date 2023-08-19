Stray dog suffers burn injuries, loses eye in acid attack by woman in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a stray dog suffered severe burn injuries and lost one of its eyes after a woman attacked him with acid in Malvani area of the city, sources said on Friday.

Thirty-five-year-old Sabista Ansari's reason for the attack was reportedly attributed to the dog (Brownie)'s interactions with the cats she used to feed in her building. The incident took place on August 17.

The incident was captured on CCTV within the housing society, shedding light on the shocking act. Upon learning of the incident, celebrity Jaya Bhattacharya, a TV actor, and her team stepped in to rescue Brownie.

Brownie was then rushed to Thank You Earth, an NGO founded by Bhattacharya, which specialises in the rescue and treatment of animals in need.

Bhattacharya revealed that they promptly reported the incident to the police as requested, along with a doctor's certificate detailing Brownie's injuries.