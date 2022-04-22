3 Crypto For No-Stress Investments: Logarithmic Finance (LOG), Polygon (MATIC), TRON (TRX)

The token's value has increased by 49.53 percent as of April 13th, 2022. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a relative newcomer to the crypto world, but its unique features are already making a stir. It's a layer-3 switching protocol that links fintech investors and entrepreneurs while also lowering friction between their communication and interests. LOG is also taking active steps to reduce the gas fees by taking a minimalistic approach to blockchain transactions. This will be convenient for the investor’s pocket and will also prove to be more environmentally sustainable.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency that is predicted to rule the charts this year. Polygon is developing a secure ecosystem that allows swapping across blockchains, a secure wallet and a platform to monitor all your investments conveniently.

Despite the tumbling market slump, Polygon has managed to monitor the fluctuations in its value. The Polygon network also happens to be unusual as it provides a second-level solution (Layer 2), which implies that transactions are processed by Polygon first, rather than by the Ethereum network.

Given Polygon’s recent impressive history and the strong base that MATIC has built to increase the scalability of its tokens, it could prove to be the perfect crypto investment opportunity.

TRON (TRX)

TRON (TRX) has continued to climb up the investment charts during a general market slump. The fluctuation in its value has been controlled and the investors feel relatively secure about their TRX coins. The token has been in the game since 2017 and has proven to be scalable in terms of return on investment.

The aim of TRX is to allow creators and artists to overcome the middleman process in order to sell their work in the market. TRON’s consideration of NFT and empowering artists is a big reason for its success in the market.

CFT Presale Makes Big News

Caprice Finance (CFT) is a new player in the crypto field that is worth watching out for. The token has a capped supply and has not exhibited any fluctuations in its value which is reassuring news for potential investors. CFT happens to be a multi-chain platform that is associated with main blockchain networks like Ethereum, Binance and Polygon Networks. It is currently available at a discounted price since it is in the presale period.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)