3 Cryptos To Secure Your Summer: Polkadot (DOT), HUH Token (HUH), Sandbox (SAND)

With the start of the financial year recently behind us and the upcoming summer season, this could be a perfect time to lock down some crypto investments. There are a whole lot of options to choose from. After some research, you could put down your investments and stay financially stress-free for the coming months.

Here is a list of cryptocurrencies that are predicted to be hot this season in the market.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is an interoperable network protocol that is both scalable and secure. It connects different blockchains, allowing data to be transferred across them. Data can be received by decentralised apps (dApps) from open, semi-public, or private blockchains that function independently. Furthermore, other projects based on Polkadot's architecture are seeing significant pricing increases as well. DOT is expected to double its original investment price as the para chain becomes more prominent in the cryptoverse.

Polkadot connects and interoperates blockchains by allowing separate chains to securely exchange messages and conduct transactions with one another without the need for a third party. This interoperability and the possibility of swapping chains could be another reason to trust Polkadot (DOT) with your money.

As of 25th April 2022, the token is valued at $17.77 with a market cap of $17.5 billion.

HUH Token

HUH Token is a cryptocurrency that blends the popularity of meme currencies with the practicality of utility coins. The creators are leveraging social media and influencers to promote HUH Token as a viable investment opportunity.

On HUH's roadmap, the company plans to launch its own social media platform, which will include a fully functional NFT Marketplace. Through its MetHUH social network, HUH provides a platform for social media influencers to engage with the crypto market. Users of MetHUH can be compensated for content exchanges and levels of involvement. HUH Token is a cross-chain interoperable token that can be used on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon, among other major blockchains.