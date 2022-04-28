3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Benefit Your Wallet! HUH Token (HUH), Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA)

Investing in cryptocurrency does come with its risks but is also potentially highly profitable. Although it has its risks, there are many benefits, such as incredible security, easy transactions, and outsized returns.

HUH TOKEN (HUH)

HUH Token (HUH) is one of the newer entries to the crypto market, and its developers have taken on board a great marketing technique, one of the secrets to their success has been getting hundreds of influencers to promote the token using various social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

This strategy proved to be a lot more effective than the typical method of endorsements. Celebrity endorsements tend to link the brand to the fame or success of the individual. Having someone associated with a brand or product makes the people who idolize them buy this product or invest in the brand. Most times, brands tend to forbid these celebrities to detach themselves from potential competitors. Which makes the celebrity the face of the brand, and how many times have we seen the faces of brands change.

Whereas the influencer's marketing path is seen as a word-of-mouth concept, an influencer does what they do best and influences their community/following. Having a celebrity endorse a product can be equated to them starting a trend, and we all know trends die out. It can work in the short term, but HUH has a long-term vision, with plans to have its social platform.

These factors, in addition to powerful marketing, have seen its price rise by an impressive 6000%, along with over 15,000 wallet holders. Furthermore, 20% of limited HUH Tokens have been reserved to be invested towards a charity battling against the issue of suicide amongst young men.

SOLANA (SOL)

Solana (SOL), a well-known, trusted, and respected name, has been part of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies for just over two years. SOL can produce up to 65000 transactions per second with essentially no extra costs and low cheap gas fees. This assures SOL's ability, competency, and long-term growth, three of the most enticing characteristics/qualities any crypto coin wants.

Solana has had what you can refer to as a bear-like journey in the market, currently undergoing a slight dip in value. Still, experts and analysts have approximated this dip to be a great time and opportunity to 'buy the dip'.