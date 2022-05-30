Building a new investing ecosystem that's easier to understand: Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch

Crypto is an emerging yet attractive asset class. It is a $1.25 trillion market globally. The India adoption story is no different with nearly 20 million unique users, over $6.6 billion in investments, and more than a billion dollars in venture capital funding.

India is already the second-largest in terms of crypto adoption globally.

Crypto in India has come a long way but this is just the beginning -- Crypto is a billion people industry in the making.

Govind Soni, Co-Founder, and Chief Technology Officer, CoinSwitch, India's largest crypto investing app, that their priority is to make it transparent, trustworthy, and secure, and to enable Indians to participate in this technology shift in a meaningful way.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Why is Crypto important, and how can India benefit from it?

A: Crypto is the gateway to a decentralized internet. The computing power of the billions of devices around the world can be utilized and incentivized using Crypto to build a new internet, called Web3.

India has the opportunity to take the lead in this transformation. We have the talent, users, and the startup ecosystem. And we are witnessing an upskilling and migration of India's large pool of engineers and developers to the cutting-edge and advanced field of blockchain and crypto.

All this puts India in a sweet spot. With an enabling regulatory environment, India can get a headstart and steer the direction of Web3 while it is built.

Q: Crypto has come a long way. Every day we hear the news that even Wall Street giants are adopting Crypto. Why is that?

A: Institutional adoption is a sign that Crypto has well and truly grown beyond white papers to be a smart investment class. The origin of Crypto may have been based on an idea of a digital currency, but now it has evolved to become an attractive, emerging asset class.