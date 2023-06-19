Gupt Navratri: A Hidden Gem of Devotion and Spiritual Awakening

Navratri is a prominent holiday that is cherished and enthusiastically observed all over India. While the well-known Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri draw millions of worshippers, Gupt Navratri is a lesser-known but no less significant event.

The hidden gem of devotion known as Gupt Navratri, also called Ashadh Navratri or Shakambhari Navratri, presents a special chance to communicate with the divine feminine energy.

The Significance of Gupt Navratri:

The nine-day Gupt Navratri festival honours Goddess Shakambhari, a manifestation of Goddess Durga, and is held in her honour. Given that the name "Gupt" means "hidden," it emphasises the secrecy of this festival, which is less well-known and celebrated than other navratris.

The epic Mahabharata is mentioned in the mythology of Gupt Navratri. According to the narrative, the Pandavas experienced terrible food shortages during the Mahabharata war. They prayed to Goddess Shakambhari in order to find relief, and she appeared and offered an abundance of food, supporting the Pandavas and their army. Since then, Gupt Navratri has evolved into a time to thank Goddess Shakambhari for her majesty and ask for her blessings on wealth, abundance, and spiritual development.