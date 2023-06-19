Gupt Navratri: A Hidden Gem of Devotion and Spiritual Awakening

Navratri is a prominent holiday that is cherished and enthusiastically observed all over India. While the well-known Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri draw millions of worshippers, Gupt Navratri is a lesser-known but no less significant event.
The hidden gem of devotion known as Gupt Navratri, also called Ashadh Navratri or Shakambhari Navratri, presents a special chance to communicate with the divine feminine energy.
The Significance of Gupt Navratri:
The nine-day Gupt Navratri festival honours Goddess Shakambhari, a manifestation of Goddess Durga, and is held in her honour. Given that the name "Gupt" means "hidden," it emphasises the secrecy of this festival, which is less well-known and celebrated than other navratris.
The epic Mahabharata is mentioned in the mythology of Gupt Navratri. According to the narrative, the Pandavas experienced terrible food shortages during the Mahabharata war. They prayed to Goddess Shakambhari in order to find relief, and she appeared and offered an abundance of food, supporting the Pandavas and their army. Since then, Gupt Navratri has evolved into a time to thank Goddess Shakambhari for her majesty and ask for her blessings on wealth, abundance, and spiritual development.
Many communities organize spiritual discourses and devotional singing (bhajans) during Gupt Navratri to deepen their understanding of spiritual teachings and celebrate the divine feminine energy.
Devotees engage in acts of charity and selfless service during Gupt Navratri. This includes offering food, clothing, and other essentials to the less fortunate, embodying the spirit of compassion and kindness.
Gupt Navratri, although lesser-known, carries immense spiritual significance for those who observe it. This festival provides a unique opportunity to connect with the divine feminine energy and express gratitude for the bounties bestowed upon us.
During Gupt Navratri, several communities host spiritual talks and devotional singing (bhajans) to enhance their awareness of spiritual principles and honour the divine feminine force.
During Gupt Navratri, devotees take part in charitable activities and altruistic service. Giving the less fortunate access to food, clothing, and other necessities embodies the spirit of kindness and compassion.
Even though it is less well-known, Gupt Navratri has great spiritual significance for those who observe it. The opportunity to connect with the divine feminine spirit and show thanks for the blessings bestowed upon us is particularly special during this holiday.