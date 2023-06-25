Showcasing India's heritage stays and promoting cultural tourism

To promote India as a most sought-after high potential tourism destination and shine a spotlight on its rich cultural heritage, Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism come together.



They signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to underscore the cultural significance of India's heritage properties and encourage travellers to embark on immersive journeys through the country's diverse heritage.



At the heart of this partnership lies the launch of the exclusive 'Soul of India' microsite that showcases an array of heritage stays across the country. These heritage properties, steeped in history and architectural brilliance, offer an authentic glimpse into India's rich cultural tapestry.

Additionally, the travel platform will also offer support to Hosts in untapped tourist areas, assist them in promoting their homestays, build host capacity, and foster a culture of responsible hosting.



Key elements of the MoU include:



Destination Promotion - The Ministry of Tourism and Airbnb will work together on positioning India as a sought-after destination for cultural and heritage tourism, leveraging targeted domestic and international campaigns that showcase the distinctive heritage stays available throughout the country.