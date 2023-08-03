A journey of yarns and weaves

The National Crafts Museum is hosting an educational initiative on Indian Handlooms from August 1 to 14, 2023 at National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Aimed at educating and reconnecting India’s future generations with the country’s rich heritage; and evoking awareness and appreciation for the work of the artisans and weavers from all parts of the country.

The two-week educational initiative will offer a unique and insightful journey into the intricate world of Indian handlooms and weaves.