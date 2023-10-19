Navratri Puja held at historic Sharda temple after 75 yrs in J&K’s Kupwara

For the first time after 1947, Navratri Puja was held at the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Teetwal village of J&K’s Kupwara district.

Puja was held on Monday, the first day of Sharad Navratri and this historic event drew a significant number of pilgrims from across the country.

Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Hampi reached Teetwal village with his followers on a Rath Yatra from Kishkinda, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka.

Some Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims were also present during the Puja, including A.K. Raina, a known theatre personality, who has acted in ‘Kashmir Files’ movie.

The temple and Gurudwara in Teetwal village were burnt down by tribal raiders in 1947 and a new temple and gurudwara has come up on the same piece of land on the same pattern, that was inaugurated by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on March 23, 2023.

Hailing the Navratri Puja at the historic temple after 75 years, Amit Shah said, "It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year.