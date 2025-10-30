How Much Can You Spare to Buy a Japanese Sword?

When budgeting for a Japanese sword, you need to consider three categories. Each serves a different purpose.

Entry-Level Swords

Within the price range of $100 to $500, you will be able to find swords that are fitting for your needs. They serve their purpose, though their level of originality and artistry pales in comparison to true swords. Their functionality is limited to decorative or display purposes.

Mid-Tier Swords

With a budget between 500 and 2000 dollars, you can get various swords, whether for collecting or for practicing martial arts. Some of those swords are high carbon steel functional swords designed to withstand the rigors of basic practice drills.

High-End or Authentic Swords

A high quality sword may set you back as much as $2,000 to $10,000. These are genuine and authentic swords made by skilled craftsmen which are suited for collectors or people seeking an authentic Japanese masterpiece. Understanding your budget allows you to concentrate on the swords which you truly want.

Where to Buy a Japanese Sword and Avoiding Counterfeits