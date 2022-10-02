Indigenous Light Combat Helicopters to be inducted by IAF on Monday

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct the first batch of Made in India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Monday.



The helicopters will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari. The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess, Rajnath Singh said.