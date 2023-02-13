Aero India 2023: PM Modi says India will not miss any opportunity to become a leader in the defense sector

"This is being done despite the notion that the defense market and business are complicated," he said.

"For Amrit Kaal Bharat, there is no fear to achieve the highest glory. This India will take decisions immediately. However, the speed might be, always India will be connected to its roots," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also claimed that India from being a market is now ready to play the role of a defense partner for various countries. "For the global defense manufacturing industry, India is not only a market, but it is also a potential defense partner.

"The country can offer cost-effective, credible, best innovations, and honest intent is also present. There is 'niyat' (true loyalty and honest intentions) in exceptional policies. There is a government which is decisive and well aware of the ground situation," PM Modi said.