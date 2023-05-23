Indian Navy's latest destroyer successfully intercepts supersonic target

Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out an engagement of sea-skimming supersonic target.



The Navy said, "The missile accurately hit its target. The missile is capable of hitting its target up to a distance of 300 km."



Sea-skimming refers to a missile that flies as close as possible to the sea surface. It stays at a height of less than 10 feet.



INS Mormugao measures 163 meters in length and 17 meters in breadth. It is a warship constructed in India with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes.



INS Mormugao is equipped with missiles such as BrahMos and Barak-8. This modern Indian-made warship is equipped with Israel's MF-STAR radar, which can detect long-range air targets.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had dedicated Mormugao to the Indian Navy in December last year.