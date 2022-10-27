Ganesha and Lakshmi on currency notes: Arvind Kejriwal's 'unique' advice to boost Indian economy

Citing the example of Indonesian currency that carries the picture of Ganesha on its note, Kejriwal said, "If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper." The Delhi CM also said that he will write to the prime minister in this regard in a day or two on this.

"Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 percent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji's photo on their currency... when Indonesia can do why can't we do," Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

CM Arvind Kejriwal clarified that he was not asking to change the currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh.

"Every day new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then," Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity. (KB/IANS)