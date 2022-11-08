Delhi: Mystery surrounds the death of a senior citizen in national capital

A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her flat in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur. She was found allegedly lying unconscious on the first floor of the building on Tuesday evening where she had been living alone.

According to a senior official of Delhi Police , the incident was reported to them at 5:17 p.m. and the victim's sister-in-law who lives with her family on the second floor of the same building said on Tuesday that their maid Sameena Praveen came for household work and found Kulwant lying unconscious on the floor.

"She immediately informed the victim's sister-in-law about the situation and the victim was shifted to National Hearts Institute, East of Kailash, for treatment but she was declared brought dead," said the official.

"The entry into the house seemed friendly as the gate and lock were not found broken. Further inquiry into the matter is underway. The deceased has three married daughters in her family," the Delhi Police official added. (KB/IANS)