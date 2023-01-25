Delhi Riots: Court frames charges against two





The court said their common objective was to cause damage to properties as the school's computer laboratory, library and several other goods were destroyed and the damages estimated up to Rs 1.25 crore as per the complaint.



On the basis of the statements of the witnesses, the court observed that there was enough material to the charges for what the accused persons have done.



However, the accused were discharged of charges of criminal conspiracy.



The court said: "Since the allegations of conspiracy are based on presumption, rather than any concrete evidence, I do not find it sufficient to presume that the accused persons acted out of pre-hatched conspiracy." (KB/IANS)