Delhi Chief Minister and his unscrupulous party colleagues

The recent arrest of leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI on February 26 has certainly raised a storm of criticism. He is allegedly involved in deliberately tweaking the Excise policy favoring top liquor vendors and receiving "kickback" therefrom. The policy was later withdrawn as it exposed the blatant irregularities in the AAP ministries. What really made the public more suspicious is the fact that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 34 other accused in the scam had allegedly "changed" as many as 140 mobile phones to destroy the digital evidence. CBI has now taken up the case with all seriousness.

Amidst the heat of political chaos, congress leader Sandeep Dixit, a son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, pleaded with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take a firm stand against Arvind Kejriwal and his team. He claimed that AAP leaders are involved in various corruption cases, including advertisements and "misusing" of funds received from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

What is ironic is that the party that rose to prominence with the "holier than attitude" now has its many top leaders being pulled up by the courts while many have been arrested on various corruption charges, including involvement in ruthlessly inciting violence during the 2020 Delhi riots that left more than 50 people killed. AAP MLA – Tahir Hussian, the main evil force behind the horrendous riots, sought the support of Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid, who had a direct connection with anti-India forces.