New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday extended the ongoing old excise policy by six months. Meanwhile, the government officials have been instructed to prepare a new policy soon.



An official said that the excise department has not come up with the new policy. Therefore, the current excise policy has got an extension of six months.

During the extension period, there will be five dry days -- Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Zuha.

The excise policy in Delhi includes regulations related to the production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The policy outlines the rules for obtaining licenses to produce or sell alcohol, the taxes and fees associated with these licenses, and the regulations related to the sale of alcohol to minors and intoxicated individuals.



The Delhi government rolled out its 2021-22 excise policy on August 31 last year following allegations of irregularities and favouritism in granting liquor licences to private shop owners. Under the 2021-22 liquor policy, licences of 849 liquor vends were issued through open bidding to private firms.



However, after the report of the Chief Secretary and the allegations of favouritism to the private parties, Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the policy.

In 2020, a liquor scam came to light in the Indian state of Delhi, involving the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The allegations were that Sisodia, along with some other members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had orchestrated a scheme to allow certain liquor brands to be sold in the city, in exchange for bribes.

The allegations against Sisodia and the other AAP members have yet to be proven, and it is important to await the outcome of the inquiry before making any conclusions. However, the liquor scam serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical conduct in politics and the need for politicians to be held to the highest standards of integrity and transparency

