Delhi CM Calls for Emergency Meeting surge in Covid-19

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Friday to review the situation even as the government said it is "on alert".



Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "We are on alert, Covid-19 situation in Delhi being closely monitored."



Bhardwaj chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday, where Special Secretary, Health, the Director General of Health Services, nodal officer for oxygen and testing, and Medical Directors of several hospitals including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) were present.



However, talking to the media about the increasing cases, the minister said that the Delhi government has not discussed any restrictions so far.



As many as 300 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths were registered in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are currently 806 active cases in the capital and the infection rate is 13.89 per cent. [IANS/JS]