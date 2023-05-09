New Delhi: DCW summons DCP in case of wrestlers' sexual harassment

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to DCP New Delhi district and has sought an explanation in the matter.



"The Commission has sought details of arrests made in the matter and has asked for reasons for non-arrest of accused persons. Further, the Commission has asked for reasons for failing to record statements of survivors under 164 CrPC along with details of action taken against concerned police officers for failing to record statements. The Commission has asked DCP to appear before the Commission on May 12 with an action taken report," it added.



"It is very unfortunate that no accused in the matter has been arrested till date. Also, Delhi Police has failed to record statements of survivors under 164 CrPC even after passing over 10 days of registration of FIR. This is very serious. The accused should be arrested immediately and the statement of survivors should be registered. Also, action should be taken against concerned police officers for failing to record their statement under 164 CrPC," said Maliwal. [IANS/NS]