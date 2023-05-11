High Court can't decide on distribution of water between two states

The Delhi government should approach the Centre or the relevant river boards to address the water dispute between Delhi and Haryana over the supply from the Yamuna, the Haryana government has submitted before the Delhi High Court.



In the wake of the summer season, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) petitioned in the High Court for an unrestricted supply of clean water to Delhi and the removal of sand mining blockades from the river. Haryana opposed this request.



The Haryana government asserted that the Delhi government's dispute over the share and allocation of water is not maintainable in court and further stated that the Delhi government or the DJB should raise the issue of any additional water demands with the Upper Yamuna River Board, the Bakhra Beas Management Board, or the Central government in accordance with the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956.