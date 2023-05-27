Delhi's DMRC bags bid to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro 3

The DMRC is considered a pioneer in the Metro Railway sector in India, having successfully operated and maintained the Delhi Metro for over two decades.



Vide the contract, DMRC will be responsible for all the day-to-day operations including the OCC, DCC, stations, running of trains, maintaining the trains and all the metro systems infrastructure and ensuring safety of passengers, under the Key Performance Indicators.



MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said the O&M comprises a crucial component for any metro and the MMRC is committed to provide safe, comfortable, reliable and high-quality but cost-effective services to the passengers.