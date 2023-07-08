Delhi: 16-yr-old stabbed to death by 3 minors

A senior police officer said that around 6 a.m., an information of medico-legal case (MLC) of a person brought dead was received from M.V. Hospital, Bawana.

"A police officer reached the hospital where it was revealed that a minor, a resident of JJ Cluster in Bawana was admitted by his relative. As per MLC, there is a history of physical assault (stab injury). Two injuries -- wound at the back and one in the stomach, were found," the police officer said.