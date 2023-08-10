India's first ever Hotel Art Fair unveiled in New Delhi

India embraces a cultural spectacle with the launch of ARTIX - the country's inaugural Hotel Art Fair. This one-of-a-kind event, hosted within the luxurious enclave of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, New Delhi, seeks to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian art and culture under a single, outstanding arcade.

J Swaminathan Bird Mountain series.png

Under the patronage of the visionary trio - Malvika Poddar, Timsy Anand, and Payal Kapur - marks its debut season with a mission to connect artists and collectors while fostering a new generation of art enthusiasts. The entire Hotel floor will be transformed into an interactive art space, where every room will metamorphose into an art saloon and gallery, displaying a captivating fusion of Indian masters, traditional and modern art, sculptures, tapestries, and objet d'arts.

Going beyond the conventional, it embraces art as its core theme, presenting a showcase of multidisciplinary product developments merging art with all things collectibles whether they are jewels, or tapestry.