India embraces a cultural spectacle with the launch of ARTIX - the country's inaugural Hotel Art Fair. This one-of-a-kind event, hosted within the luxurious enclave of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, New Delhi, seeks to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian art and culture under a single, outstanding arcade.
India's first ever Hotel Art Fair unveiled in New Delhi (Wikimedia Commons)
J Swaminathan Bird Mountain series.png 
Under the patronage of the visionary trio - Malvika Poddar, Timsy Anand, and Payal Kapur - marks its debut season with a mission to connect artists and collectors while fostering a new generation of art enthusiasts. The entire Hotel floor will be transformed into an interactive art space, where every room will metamorphose into an art saloon and gallery, displaying a captivating fusion of Indian masters, traditional and modern art, sculptures, tapestries, and objet d'arts.

Going beyond the conventional, it embraces art as its core theme, presenting a showcase of multidisciplinary product developments merging art with all things collectibles whether they are jewels, or tapestry.

Going beyond the conventional, it embraces art as its core theme, presenting a showcase of multidisciplinary product developments merging art with all things collectibles whether they are jewels, or tapestry (Wikimedia Commons)
A work by Krishen Khanna.png 
20 eminent galleries like Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Cultivate Art, Anant Art Gallery, Art Pilgrim, Art Centrix; 7 independent artists including two American artists and 4 private collectors including HH Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur, Priya Paul, Lekha Poddar and Saloni Doshi, this debut show boasts of a stellar lineup to be witnessed by the audiences.

A work by Sumana som an artist who works with textiles and embroidery in her works.png 
 

Date: August 25-27

Venue: Taj Mahal Palace, New Delhi

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.(IANS/NJ)

