"For the people of Delhi, By the people of Delhi, Dedicated to the people of Delhi: Loksena Hind"

In a momentous event on 2nd October 2023, the President of LokSena Hind, Dr. Munish Raizada, alongside the Party's General Secretary, Mr. Akbar Khan Rana, as well as dedicated founding members, including Hanuman Prashad, came together to pass a resolution that marks the birth of a new political force - LokSena Hind.
LokSena Hind's foundational principles are deeply rooted in a commitment to the people of Delhi and their welfare. Dr. Raizada, the Party President, passionately advocates for the empowerment and upliftment of the underprivileged through systematic democratic reforms. He firmly believes that genuine change can only be achieved when democratic institutions, such as the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha, truly represent the diverse voices of the Indian populace. This can only happen when leaders are elected by the people, not handpicked by political parties.
Dr. Raizada emphasizes that politics remains an essential tool for driving meaningful change in society. He asserts that politics should be "of the people, for the people, and by the people." Therefore, he called the residents of Delhi to become active participants in this movement for real politics.
LokSena Hind is dedicated to bringing forth a new era of politics where the interests and aspirations of the people are at the forefront. With a vision to create a Delhi that truly thrives, LokSena Hind is committed to championing the cause of the common citizen.
As LokSena Hind embarks on this journey towards transformation, it invites all citizens of Delhi to join hands, become Lokseniks, and actively engage in the politics that will shape their future.
Jai Hind!
+91 83681-29778. www.loksena.org