"For the people of Delhi, By the people of Delhi, Dedicated to the people of Delhi: Loksena Hind"

Dr. Raizada emphasizes that politics remains an essential tool for driving meaningful change in society. He asserts that politics should be "of the people, for the people, and by the people." Therefore, he called the residents of Delhi to become active participants in this movement for real politics.

LokSena Hind is dedicated to bringing forth a new era of politics where the interests and aspirations of the people are at the forefront. With a vision to create a Delhi that truly thrives, LokSena Hind is committed to championing the cause of the common citizen.

As LokSena Hind embarks on this journey towards transformation, it invites all citizens of Delhi to join hands, become Lokseniks, and actively engage in the politics that will shape their future.

Jai Hind!