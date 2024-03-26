Arvind Kejriwal – A Leader with Controversial Ambition

By Salil Gewali
My kudos to media journalists for consistently
projecting Arvind Kejriwal as a national asset.
In the grand theater of politics, Arvind Kejriwal had now found himself caught in a web of his own making. The recent arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister, following his deliberately ignoring of multiple summons by the Enforcement Directorate, is not without reason.
The fact that his key MLAs are also behind bars on various serious charges speaks volumes. His mentor, Anna Hazare, burst in anger last Friday, stating, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me and raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies.
His arrest is because of his own deeds..." Has the TRUTH eventually opened up like a flower from its bud as nature’s process? Have the laws of karma boomeranged back? It is quite unfair to jump to the conclusion and blame the Delhi sitting CM at this juncture.
Needless to say, Arvind Kejriwal was once lauded as the paragon of integrity. However, his journey from a determined anti-corruption activist to an allegedly tarnished political figure emerges as a cautionary tale in the annals of Indian politics.
In his early days of social activism, Kejriwal stood shoulder to shoulder with the masses, always speaking out against the corrupt establishment. Alongside Kiran Bedi, he came heavily against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sheila Dikshit, and Robert Vadra during the "India Against Corruption movement”, first initiated by Anna Hazare.
But contrastingly, the sudden U-turn of Arvind Kejriwal and his arch-rivals from the Congress Party has never failed to baffle the masses. Were his disillusioned party members perfectly “right” who later became very disgusted with Kejriwal’s posture and style of functioning?
Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, a senior neonatologist from Illinois, USA, and a former associate of AAP, was deeply enchanted by Kejriwal's rhetoric and patriotic ambition, even supporting him financially. However, he found himself fully ignored soon after Kejriwal became 'more equal' by assuming the role of Delhi Chief Minister.
Dr. Munish was so upset that he determined himself to bring to light the murky realities of camaraderie in AAP. He said it reminded him of George Orwell's "Animal Farm." He finally came out with the documentary film "Transparency: Pardarshita" to lay bare the alleged hypocrisy that lies beneath the veneer of selfless service, exposing Kejriwal's alleged involvement in various devious practices once he vowed to eradicate.
One professor from Delhi University humorously noted, “We were all awe-struck when Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues traveled in autorickshaws to the CM's office after his first victory. However, we were totally shocked when we heard about his alleged 45 crore splurge on refurbishing his official residence at Civil Lines in New Delhi. How can we place our trust in leaders who seem to have a penchant for luxuriating in the hard-earned money of taxpayers?"
No less of a shocker is that Dr. Kumar Vishwas, once the most trusted confidant, turned into an ardent critic of the Delhi CM. He vehemently accused Arvind Kejriwal of cozying up to Khalistani sympathizers and other separatist leaders.
Dr. Vishwas often suggested that Kejriwal has not only betrayed its founder members/supporters but is also capable of betraying the country in his pursuit of power. Though highly praised by the mainstream media as an unparalleled leader and national asset, Kejriwal has been called out persistently by patriotic analysts for befriending separatists and flirting with anti-national forces, whose activities might pose a serious threat to the integrity of the nation in the future.
Arvind Kejriwal has always stood firmly opposed to granting citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, including Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians, hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. His party is accused of fueling the flames of the CAA protests, sparking the catastrophic 'Delhi Riot.'
This upheaval tore through the heart of the city, claiming 27 lives, leaving over 250 wounded, and wreaking havoc on public property, painting a bloody picture of chaos. On the other hand, Kejriwal’s heart melted for Rohingya infiltrators and he reportedly facilitated discreet arrangements for their settlement in Delhi. Citizens are perplexed by his apparent double standards and
Yes, when it comes to the much-touted liquor scam, Kejriwal’s right-hand and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is now in Tihar jail. The trouble for AAP seems to run much deeper than what is apparently visible.
Should we consider ourselves LUCKY to have elected leaders
who are hell-bent on pushing society into a "pit of debauchery”?
One elderly gentleman, Mr Sukhbir Singh in Delhi, laments that aggrieved wives of drunkards and mothers of sons who addicted to drink would be fuming with anger if they knew about the additional facilities provided to "drinkers" by the AAP government in the last two years.
Mr. Sukhbir, who has tragically lost his only son to a chronic liver problem caused by excessive alcohol consumption, leaving behind a young widow and child, finds himself in an exceedingly difficult situation. With a surge of high-class liquor outlets throughout the capital, it appears that the AAP government is all set to roll out the red carpet for a “drinking spree,” thereby pulling social and family values apart.
Shockingly, the Delhi administration has also moved to introduce a scheme for the 'home delivery' of liquor to consumers, perhaps maintaining privacy, which is currently awaiting approval from the Lieutenant-Governor.
While countless families grapple with the devastating impact of alcohol abuse, the AAP administration seems unabashedly focused on ensuring a seamless supply of intoxicants, all in the name of revenue generation. Even a hardcore drunkard would be shocked witnessing his son/daughter indulging in alcohol. Do AAP leaders take pleasure in seeing their sons become addicted to alcohol and fall into ruin? Are we "lucky" to have elected leaders who are hell-bent on pushing society into a "pit of debauchery"?
Now, perhaps the AAP should consider changing its party symbol from a "broom" to a “Johnnie Walker bottle”. My kudos to media journalists for consistently projecting Arvind Kejriwal as a national asset.
***************
An India-based writer and researcher, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work entitled ‘Great Minds on India’, that has earned worldwide appreciation. Translated into thirteen languages, his book has been prefaced by a NASA chief scientist – Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, Zürich, Switzerland.