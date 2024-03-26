Arvind Kejriwal – A Leader with Controversial Ambition

By Salil Gewali

My kudos to media journalists for consistently

projecting Arvind Kejriwal as a national asset.

In the grand theater of politics, Arvind Kejriwal had now found himself caught in a web of his own making. The recent arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister, following his deliberately ignoring of multiple summons by the Enforcement Directorate, is not without reason.

The fact that his key MLAs are also behind bars on various serious charges speaks volumes. His mentor, Anna Hazare, burst in anger last Friday, stating, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me and raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies.

His arrest is because of his own deeds..." Has the TRUTH eventually opened up like a flower from its bud as nature’s process? Have the laws of karma boomeranged back? It is quite unfair to jump to the conclusion and blame the Delhi sitting CM at this juncture.

Needless to say, Arvind Kejriwal was once lauded as the paragon of integrity. However, his journey from a determined anti-corruption activist to an allegedly tarnished political figure emerges as a cautionary tale in the annals of Indian politics.

In his early days of social activism, Kejriwal stood shoulder to shoulder with the masses, always speaking out against the corrupt establishment. Alongside Kiran Bedi, he came heavily against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sheila Dikshit, and Robert Vadra during the "India Against Corruption movement”, first initiated by Anna Hazare.

But contrastingly, the sudden U-turn of Arvind Kejriwal and his arch-rivals from the Congress Party has never failed to baffle the masses. Were his disillusioned party members perfectly “right” who later became very disgusted with Kejriwal’s posture and style of functioning?