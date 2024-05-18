I am committed to the Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk: BLP Candidate Yogender Singh

BLP Candidate Yogender Singh:- Bharatiya Liberal Party candidate from Chandni Chowk, Yogender Singh (Yogi Mathur), has promised to restart the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project once elected from the constituency. Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Act was introduced in 2022 for the development of infrastructure of Chandni Chowk region. But since its introduction, no work has been done on ground by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Reacting to this, BLP candidate from Chandni Chowk, Yogender Singh, said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has failed the people. He further said that He is committed to the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk. “If people of Chandni Chowk make me their representative, I will again start the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment project and finish the work in a set deadline”, said BLP candidate, Yogender Singh.

As a candidate of Chandni Chowk LokSabha seat from Bharatiya Liberal party, Yogender Singh is actively campaigning in his constituency. Yesterday, Yogender Singh and Volunteers of Bharatiya Liberal Party conducted door to door campaigning in the Shalimar Bagh constituency of Chandni Chowk. During the campaigning, Candidate Yogender Singh said that he will do everything possible to make the lives of people of Chandni Chowk better.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, is contesting two LokSabha seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi. Sanjeev Pandey - Contesting from North East Delhi on BLP's ticket- is a renowned artist and senior journalist having deep insights in the socio-political issues of the country. Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur) - contesting from Chandni Chowk- is a social worker and a spiritual leader working actively on ground and advocating for social and electoral changes for a long time.

Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to practice clean politics and establish a people centric government. BLP Candidates from both Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi are ready to take up the issues of the people of Delhi in the parliament and work towards resolving it.