BLP President Dr Munish Raizada welcomes court's decision to allow LG to appoint alderman

Bharartiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi without the consent from Delhi Government. According to Dr Raizada, even after having the majority in MCD, the AAP government did nothing all these years and tried their best to stop the development work. He said both AAP and BJP were fighting like cats and dogs all these years while people of Delhi suffered. “In MCD right now, AAP has 134MCs (Municipal Councillors) and BJP has 104, and the remaining is with the Congress out of 250 total seats. Disagreement between these parties is such that they have fought like cats and dogs all these years. So much so that they have not even let the standing committee be constituted.”, said Dr Raizada. “All parties are responsible for this situation”.

Party President Dr. Raizada attacked the Kejriwal Government and Mayor Shelly Oberoi saying that they do not care about the people of Delhi at all. “Kejriwal and his stooge Mayor Shelly Oberoi have brought Delhi on its knees. They are so deep into corruption that they have become totally indifferent to the plight of people”, said Dr Raizada. He also expressed hope that after the shift of power to the LG, MCD will function properly. “ Now that the LG has power to appoint aldermen without the involvement of Delhi Government, I am hopeful that MCD will function well and all the civic works hindered by the corrupt AAP government will start again.”, said BLP president Dr. Raizada.

Bhartiya Liberal Party (BLP), is committed to making Delhi corruption free and working for social and political reforms. Dr Raizada said that the very first thing Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will do after coming to power is to form an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that will monitor the working of different departments of the government. ACC is vital to break the chain of Cut and Commission from the system.