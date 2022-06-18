Virtual training can help to alleviate psychosocial stress and anxiety

Virtual training among several people may reduce psychosocial stress and anxiety, a new study suggests.

The study indicates that physical exercise benefits our overall well-being. But for some -- such as neurological patients, people suffering from cardiovascular disease, and hospitalized patients -- physical exercise is not feasible, or even too dangerous.

However, similar effects may be brought about using Immersive Virtual Reality (IVR).

"While a moderate amount of exposure to stress might be beneficial, repeated and increased exposure can be detrimental to our health," said researcher Dalila Burin

Despite initially designed for entertainment, IVR has attracted interest from the academic community because of its potential use for clinical purposes, since it allows the user to experience a virtual world through a virtual body.

In a previous study, the team found that looking at a moving virtual body displayed in a first-person perspective induces physiological changes. Heart rates increased/decreased coherently with the virtual movements, even though the young participants remained still.