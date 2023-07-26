OTT has enabled writers to craft brave, compelling stories: Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh, who has been getting good response to her streaming show ‘Kafas’, feels that the medium of OTT has proved to be beneficial for the writers to craft brave and compelling stories and in the process has also uplifted the entire industry giving mediocrity a run for its money.

The actress recently spoke about how digital entertainment has changed the rules of the game bringing unheard stories and novel content on the platter for the audience.

She told that: “OTT has proven to be extremely fulfilling for the writers and in turn the whole industry as today we as actors have good stories and meatier roles to work on. OTT has shown the way forward and has changed our way of content consumption and production.”

Mona, who comes with a monumental experience in the medium of television and films, started her career with the popular television show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, a path-breaking show for its time and has starred in films like '3 Idiots' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.