Instagram Working on Feature That Lets you Share Feed Posts with 'Close Friends' Only

Meta-owned Instagram is now testing a feature that will allow users to share feed posts just with their 'Close Friends' group.

Digital media marketing instructor Lia Haberman posted a screenshot of the new feature on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Coming to Instagram Close Friends feed post. It’s been spotted by someone posting in the UK. This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs -- create a Close Friends feed experience".

According to TechCrunch, the company is testing this feature in a few countries, but which ones are not known yet.

“We’re testing the ability for people in select countries to share feed posts with their Close Friends. We’re always exploring new ways for our community to express themselves and connect on Instagram,” a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying.