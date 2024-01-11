Net effect: High quality mahua flowers unlock a new income model in villages of Betul

Income model in villages:- Nisha Bele (37), a Korku tribal from Ratamati village in Betul district, distinctly remembers waking up at the crack of dawn and engaging in work till the sun was over her head in the sweltering summer to gather about 25 to 30 kg of mahua flowers every day. The fear of wild animals also preyed upon her as she toiled on the forest floor, a part of Bhainsdehi forest range.

“The flowers had to be picked up one by one from the ground. The earlier we reached, the better chance we had of finding a tree that had not been marked by someone else for picking,” she tells 101Reporters.

Now, she can gather the same quantity in about 15 to 20 minutes, thanks to the Madhya Pradesh forest department's initiative to encourage net-quality mahua, wherein nets are spread around the trees to catch the flowers as they fall naturally from the tree.

The small, yellowish-white flowers of mahua (Madhuca longifolia) trees are known for their sweet fragrance. The flowers usually fall between 4 am and 12 pm from mid-April to May. The tribals not only collect the flowers but also protect the trees as they are venerated in the community and hold a special place in their culture and customs. They do not cut or harm these trees.

The Korku tribals have received community forest rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. They also have protection under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.

Net-quality flowers are considered to be of a higher grade as they do not fall on the forest floor, thus significantly reducing the risk of contamination. The purity of flowers is also assured. They are used to produce oil, food products and beverages such as mahua tea. “They fetch us a higher price, too,” adds Bele.

In fact, impressed by the quality of mahua flowers collected by the tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh, OForest, a UK-based company, had reached an agreement by which the forest department will procure 200 tonnes of the minor produce to fulfil the commitment by year-end.

The company will process the flowers to make mahua tea, which is said to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and can relieve stress. The flowers will be dried and roasted to brew tea that has a slightly sweet and nutty flavour.

Like in Betul, nets are used in Hoshangabad and Sehore districts as well. “Our district bagged half of the 200-tonne order as the mahua flowers found in the forest ranges here are of excellent quality,” Vijay Nantam TR, District Forest Officer (DFO), South Forest Division of Betul, tells 101Reporters. However, this time, the tribals were not very successful in delivering the committed volume due to less flower production triggered by climate change.

The collectors’ collective

This is the first time that the villagers of Betul district are dealing with such a large order for mahua flowers. Together, Rateda Kala Samiti of Amla range and Chandu Van Samiti of Bhainsdehi range collect flowers from 1,250 trees by involving as many as 500 people. Four and eight villages coming under these respective ranges are part of the project.