India’s Hydrogen Age has begun: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Oct 8: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that India’s Hydrogen Age has begun, with the country targeting 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030, which will constitute a 10 per cent share of the global market

Puri said that the price of green hydrogen is expected to fall below $3 per kg from $3.5 a kg at present.

"If prices come down, India can adopt green hydrogen on a much larger scale, which will eventually help reduce our import dependence. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Bharat is building a trusted hydrogen hub - fuelling growth, exports, and a cleaner future," the minister added.

According to official estimates, at a price of $2.5 per kg, India would be able to replace $150 billion in energy imports.

Puri said around 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) green hydrogen capacity is planned, starting with 42,000 tonnes per annum tenders, which will be scaled up to 170,000 tonnes per annum.

In the pilot phase, 37 hydrogen vehicles will be launched with 9 refuelling stations.