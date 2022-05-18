Nine million lives lost globally in 2019 due to pollution, India tops the list

Pollution was responsible for nine million deaths in 2019 - equivalent to one in six deaths worldwide - and India leads with nearly 2.4 million deaths, according to a study published on Wednesday in The Lancet Planetary Health.

Of the nearly 2.4 million deaths in 2019, air pollution accounted for 16.7 lakh deaths - the highest in any country. Further, more than 5 lakh lives were lost in the country due to water pollution, followed by occupational pollution (more than one lakh) and lead exposure (over 2 lakh).

Globally, of the nine million pollution-attributable deaths in 2019, air pollution (both household and ambient) remains responsible for the greatest number of deaths at 6.67 million worldwide.

Water pollution was responsible for 1.36 million premature deaths. Lead contributed to 9,00,000 premature deaths, followed by toxic occupational hazards at 870,000 deaths.

The report states that although the number of deaths from pollution sources associated with extreme poverty (such as indoor air pollution and water pollution) has decreased, these reductions are offset by increased deaths attributable to industrial pollution (such as ambient air pollution and chemical pollution).

"The health impacts of pollution remain enormous and low- and middle-income countries bear the brunt of this burden. Despite its enormous health, social and economic impacts, pollution prevention is largely overlooked in the international development agenda," said Richard Fuller, from Global Alliance on Health and Pollution, Geneva, Switzerland.