Researchers find Bacteria that make sustainable, super-efficient rocket fuel

Scientists have used a molecule made by bacteria to develop a new class of sustainable biofuels powerful enough to launch rockets.

A team of biofuel experts, led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) in the US, took inspiration from an extraordinary antifungal molecule made by Streptomyces bacteria to develop a new type of fuel that has a projected energy density greater than the most advanced heavy-duty fuels used today, including the rocket fuels used by NASA.

"This biosynthetic pathway provides a clean route to highly energy-dense fuels that, before this work, could only be produced from petroleum using a highly toxic synthesis process," said project leader Jay Keasling, a synthetic biology pioneer and CEO of the Department of Energy's Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI).

"As these fuels would be produced from bacteria fed with plant matter -- which is made from carbon dioxide pulled from the atmosphere -- burning them in engines will significantly reduce the amount of added greenhouse gas relative to any fuel generated from petroleum," Keasling added.

Researchers said that their fuel candidate is also extremely energetic, potentially boosting rockets beyond their current capabilities. The key molecules used are called POP-FAMEs, short for "polycylcopropanated fatty acid methyl esters".

The team's work focuses on two known examples of organic compounds, both made by Streptomyces bacteria and impossible to grow in a lab. Genes from another species called S. roseoverticillatus were genetically analyzed, and, in 1990, scientists announced the discovery of a natural product called jawsamycin.