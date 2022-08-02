Factors contributing to India's rising inflation

Measures were taken by government to control inflation:

To control inflation, the Central government had earlier this year announced several measures including a sharp cut in central excise duty on petrol and diesel. Customs duties are also reduced on some plastic products and steel to support local industries. The cut in excise duty on fuel came after retail inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.

Similarly, the government has also waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials, including coking coal and ferronickel, used by the steel industry. In June, India clarified that it has placed export restrictions on wheat to ensure that countries in need are given priority. This is also considered one of the measures by the government.

Whereas, to tame inflation, the government came up with one more measure viz. reduction in duty on crude palm oil import by 5.5 per cent from 8.25 per cent in February. This move helped control cooking oil prices and support domestic processing companies.

What RBI did do to control inflation?

To control inflation, the central bank has taken appropriate steps, of which major step is rising the repo rate by 90 basis points so far this year to 4.90 per cent, and is set to add more in coming months.

During the June policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the price rise was much beyond the tolerance level. "Process of recovery in emerging market economies is also getting affected."

"But the Indian economy has remained resilient. We have started a gradual withdrawal of the extraordinary accommodation," Das said.

The RBI Governor, recently said that inflation is unlikely to fall within the top end of its mandated target band until December.

While, Raghuram Rajan, last week lauded India's management of the global inflation crisis and the central bank has done a good job in increasing the foreign exchange reserves of India, which helped India from problems, which was faced by neighboring countries who were lack of it.

Experts said that the inflation has increased due to various reasons and the central bank is keenly watching the inflation and other factors.

Inflation is making companies borrow more:

Rising inflation has forced the central bank to raise interest rates two times in a month this year. This has resulted in banks and financial institutions rising rates on their loan products.