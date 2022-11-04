Piyush Goyal says India needs to become a quality-conscious nation

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India needs to become a quality conscious nation and adopt quality as an integral part of the process in preparing the foundation of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a seminar on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) - emerging global trends in laboratories of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said that until India becomes a leader in quality, it will not be able to become a developed economy.

India will have to expand its manufacturing ecosystem and also implement high-quality standards for the goods and services that it offers Goyal said.

He added that BIS is a very important element in this entire ecosystem.